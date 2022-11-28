Increased police vigilance sought to stop RMG goods theft during transportation

RMG

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Increased police vigilance sought to stop RMG goods theft during transportation

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:56 pm
Increased police vigilance sought to stop RMG goods theft during transportation

Leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association have underscored the need for concerted efforts of exporters, transport owners and police administration to prevent theft of RMG goods during transportation.

The call came from a meeting held between the two associations at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Md. Shahidullah Azim, President of Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association Tofazzal Hossain Majumder,  Executive President Syed Md. Bakhtiar, General Secretary Rustom Ali Khan, among others, were present at the meeting.

They sat together to discuss measures and ways to stop the theft of RMG export goods on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway.

Apart from financial losses, theft put exporters in an embarrassing situation when such cases are detected after products reach buyers, they said.

They suggested all garment factories keep the photos of drivers, helpers and travel documents including licenses of trucks and covered vans as a precautionary measure. 

The BGMEA leaders requested ensuring GPS trackers in all goods-laden cargo vans as a step to prevent stealing goods during transportation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has earned a global reputation as the safest and greenest industry in the world, and it's an achievement that must be retained.

"All should work together, especially the enforcement agencies need to intensify vigilance on the highway to stop such incidents," he added

Economy / Top News / Industry

RMG / theft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

8h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

8h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

1h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

1h | Videos
Top 5 movies on football

Top 5 movies on football

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman