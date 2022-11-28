Increased police vigilance sought to stop RMG goods theft during transportation

Leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association have underscored the need for concerted efforts of exporters, transport owners and police administration to prevent theft of RMG goods during transportation.

The call came from a meeting held between the two associations at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Md. Shahidullah Azim, President of Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association Tofazzal Hossain Majumder, Executive President Syed Md. Bakhtiar, General Secretary Rustom Ali Khan, among others, were present at the meeting.

They sat together to discuss measures and ways to stop the theft of RMG export goods on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway.

Apart from financial losses, theft put exporters in an embarrassing situation when such cases are detected after products reach buyers, they said.

They suggested all garment factories keep the photos of drivers, helpers and travel documents including licenses of trucks and covered vans as a precautionary measure.

The BGMEA leaders requested ensuring GPS trackers in all goods-laden cargo vans as a step to prevent stealing goods during transportation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has earned a global reputation as the safest and greenest industry in the world, and it's an achievement that must be retained.

"All should work together, especially the enforcement agencies need to intensify vigilance on the highway to stop such incidents," he added