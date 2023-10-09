Garment workers rally in Savar, demanding minimum wage of Tk23,000

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, an organisation working on the rights of garment workers, staged a rally and protest march to demand a minimum wage of Tk23,000 for workers within the garment industry.

In the morning (9 October), the organisation held the programme in front of Rana Plaza in Savar, Dhaka. Leaders of several labour organisations also participated in the rally in solidarity.

Their key demands include the establishment of a Tk23,000 minimum wage, with 65% allocated as basic salary, and an annual 10% increment for garment workers.

Rafiqul Islam Sujan, President of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, said, "Given the current market conditions and the escalating prices of essential commodities, the garment workers are enduring extremely challenging circumstances. Our urgent plea is to promptly implement the Tk23,000 minimum wage for the workers in this sector."

minimum wage / Garment workers

