Tannery workers demand Tk25,000 minimum wage

Industry

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Tannery workers demand Tk25,000 minimum wage

The owners are yet to inform how much the salary will be increased, he added.

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:19 pm
The leather industry cannot spread its wings due to compliance issues. Photo: TBS
The leather industry cannot spread its wings due to compliance issues. Photo: TBS

The country's tannery workers have demanded that factory owners increase their minimum monthly salary to Tk25,000 from the existing Tk13,500.

Tannery Workers Union (TWU) made the demand during a Stakeholder Consultation  Meeting on Minimum Wage for the Tannery Industry in Bangladesh at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka today (4 June).

"We have presented our demands. Due to inflation, food and other expenses have increased. Hence, a worker will need a minimum salary of Tk25,000," TWU General Secretary Md Adbul Malek told the media after the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The owners are yet to inform how much of our salary they would increase, he added.

The government published a gazette in 2018, fixing the basic wages and allowances of Tk13,500 for tannery workers under the minimum grade-5.

The government set up a minimum wage board for the tannery industry to revise the existing minimum wage. 

The board consists of representatives from both employers and workers who will discuss and negotiate various proposals concerning the minimum wage.

Bangladesh

Tannery / Bangladesh / minimum wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

14h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

1h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

2h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

25m | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos