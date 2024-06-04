Tannery workers demand Tk25,000 minimum wage

The leather industry cannot spread its wings due to compliance issues. Photo: TBS

The country's tannery workers have demanded that factory owners increase their minimum monthly salary to Tk25,000 from the existing Tk13,500.

Tannery Workers Union (TWU) made the demand during a Stakeholder Consultation Meeting on Minimum Wage for the Tannery Industry in Bangladesh at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka today (4 June).

"We have presented our demands. Due to inflation, food and other expenses have increased. Hence, a worker will need a minimum salary of Tk25,000," TWU General Secretary Md Adbul Malek told the media after the meeting.

The owners are yet to inform how much of our salary they would increase, he added.

The government published a gazette in 2018, fixing the basic wages and allowances of Tk13,500 for tannery workers under the minimum grade-5.

The government set up a minimum wage board for the tannery industry to revise the existing minimum wage.

The board consists of representatives from both employers and workers who will discuss and negotiate various proposals concerning the minimum wage.