Class four govt employees demand Tk25,000 minimum wage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:11 pm

Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Bangladesh Class Four Government Employees' Association submitted a 10-point demand today including a minimum wage of Tk25,200 for its members (pay grade 17-20). The demands also included the abolition of outsourcing and the implementation of the ninth pay scale.

Association President Md Azim read out the demands at a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on today.

He said that the National Pay Commission should be formed and the minimum wage scale should be fixed at Tk 25,200 in 10 steps in accordance with Bangabandhu's declaration in 1973 at a rate of 1.5%. He also said that a 40% dearness allowance should be provided in line with the current market rate and the increase in the cost of living.

Md Azim further said that much like the secretariat, 50% of the class four employees with educational qualifications should be promoted with designation change.

He also demanded a 40% ward quota, provision of ration and dress allowance with the salary.

Notably, the current minimum basic wage of a class four government employee is Tk8,250 under the 8th pay scale.

Bangladesh Class Four Government Employees' Association General Secretary Mokhtar Hossain, Md Nizamuddin Patwari, Abdul Mannan, Selim Bhuian and others were present at the event.

Government employees / minimum wage

