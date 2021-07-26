BKMEA requests to allow few staff at factories for maintenance

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) today sent a letter to Narayanganj's deputy commissioner, seeking his assistance to allow some staff at the knit factories to ensure safety and maintenance works during the lockdown.

In the letter, BKMEA mentioned that they kept the production of the factories shut as per the government directives.

However, the exporters' body said it is mandatory to keep some staff inside the factories to ensure safety and maintenance works; otherwise, the machines could go out of order due to a long time closure.

Mentioning that the maintenance work is not related to any kind of production, BKMEA said factory entrepreneurs and the very essential manpower are facing trouble on their way to the factories during the ongoing lockdown.

BKMEA requested the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj to ensure that the entrepreneurs and manpower do not face any kind of harassment during their journey to the factories.