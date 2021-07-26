BKMEA requests to allow few staff at factories for maintenance

RMG

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 11:00 pm

Related News

BKMEA requests to allow few staff at factories for maintenance

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 11:00 pm
BKMEA requests to allow few staff at factories for maintenance

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) today sent a letter to Narayanganj's deputy commissioner, seeking his assistance to allow some staff at the knit factories to ensure safety and maintenance works during the lockdown.

In the letter, BKMEA mentioned that they kept the production of the factories shut as per the government directives.

However, the exporters' body said it is mandatory to keep some staff inside the factories to ensure safety and maintenance works; otherwise, the machines could go out of order due to a long time closure.

Mentioning that the maintenance work is not related to any kind of production, BKMEA said factory entrepreneurs and the very essential manpower are facing trouble on their way to the factories during the ongoing lockdown.

BKMEA requested the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj to ensure that the entrepreneurs and manpower do not face any kind of harassment during their journey to the factories.

Economy / Top News

BKMEA / Staff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

7h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

7h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds