BGMEA demands facilitation of customs, bond activities

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded the facilitation of customs and bond activities related to the Ready-made Garment (RMG) industry in the interest of increasing employment and sustainable economic growth in the country.

"The price of garments has gradually been declining by buyers despite the recent increase in export orders. On the other hand, the complexity of customs, including various internal costs, is increasing day by day. As a result, quite often it is not possible to export goods within the stipulated lead time," said BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam Chowdhury as a special guest at a meeting of the association's Standing Committee on Customs (Bond) and Customs (Sea) in Chattogram on Saturday.

He emphasised coordinating the activities of the customs and port authorities and arranging for the same-day delivery of imported consignments in the RMG industry, reads a press release issued by the BGMEA.

BGMEA Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury called upon the commercial officers of the RMG industry to work harder to acquire more skills to expedite the unloading of imported goods in the industry.

The meeting was chaired by Anjan Shekhar Das, Chairman and former Director, Standing Committee on Customs (Sea), BGMEA.

Besides, from the BGMEA, its President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Director and former First Vice President Mohammad Abdus Salam, Director AM Shafiul Karim (Khokon) and M Ehsanul Haque were present as special guests.

BGMEA's Standing Committee on Customs (Bonds) Chairman and former Director Liaquat Ali Chowdhury, Co-Chairman Abshar Hossain, Members Wadud Mohammad Chowdhury, Hasan Jahedul Islam, Eng Tahmid Anwar and others spoke on the occasion.