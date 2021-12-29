BGMEA celebrates glorious 50 years of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) celebrated the glorious 50 years of Bangladesh's independence in a grandiose manner on Tuesday (28 December).

Commence Minister Tipu Munshi, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam were present at the event, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the event.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has transitioned from one of the poorest countries to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the last 50 years.

"The RMG industry has made significant contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh over the past few decades and will continue to play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a more prosperous Bangladesh," he added.

BGMEA has published a special edition of its magazine, "The Apparel Story," commemorating the 50 years of Bangladesh and 40 years of BGMEA'.

BGMEA former presidents Redwan Ahmed, Mostafa Golam Quddus, Quazi Moniruzzaman, SM Fazlul Hoque, Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury, Abdus Salam Murshedy, and Md Siddiqur Rahman also attended the event.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bangladesh Mahbub Ur Rahman were present at the ceremony.