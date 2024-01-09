Apparel workers protest at Chattogram EPZ over wage hike

NST Fashion workers protest outside the garment factory in Chattogram Export Processing Zone. Photo: TBS

Workers at NST Fashion, a garment factory in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), staged a strike on Monday demanding a Tk5,000 raise in their monthly salary.

The protest erupted around 8:30 am and temporarily halted operations at the factory.

The factory authorities eventually intervened and promised a Tk4,000 salary increase, appeasing the workers.

According to CEPZ sources, the minimum wage in the zone is Tk12,800 as per the latest regulations set by the Bangladesh Export Processing Authority (Bepza).

NST Fashion management hiked salary based on worker grades, causing discontent among senior employees. The decision equalised salaries for old and new workers, prompting the strike.

Anwarul Islam, general manager of Pacific Jeans Group, the parent company of NST Fashion, confirmed the promised hike in monthly salary.

He also mentioned that the NST Fashion prompted temporary work stoppages at other Pacific Jeans factories in the zone. The group employs roughly 35,000 workers across its seven factories.

Efforts to resolve the situation are ongoing, with both industrial police and CEPZ officials mediating between management and workers.

Industrial Police Chattogram Assistant Superintendent of Police Salim Newaz told TBS, "We sit with both sides to resolve the issue."

Abdus Sobhan, executive director of the Chattogram EPZ, said the workers of that factory have demanded a salary increase following the new pay structure. Management's prompt action settled the issue.