Right-based civil society demands 3.2% of GDP as climate finance

The Civil Society (CSOs) and experts have demanded at least 3.2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) resources for climate financing through the national budgetary process every year.

In a press conference today, they also demand the government take measurable steps by reforming the tax and financial system to stop capital flight for necessary resources mobilisation domestically for climate financing, said a press release.

The press conference is jointly organised by COAST Foundation, CPRD [Center for Participatory Research & Development] and CSRL [Centre for Sustainable Rural Livelihood], EquityBD [Equity and Justice Working Group Bangladesh], AOSED [An Organization for Socio-Economic Development]-Khulna, CANSA-BD [Climate Action Network on South Asia-Bangladesh] and LEDARS-Satkhira. M. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST has moderated the event.

Aminul Hoque said the government has been allocating a portion of budgetary money for Disaster Management purposes since its independence. This money just shifted in the name of climate finance to show the donors which does not commensurate the present climate context and its requirements in achieving climate resilient Bangladesh. He also showed that government strategic climate plans like Delta plan 2100, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2030 and NDC [National Determined Contribution etc.] require around 3.2% of GDP [Tk1,83,000 crore per year] investment every year where allocation is far less against target.

In this context, he put a few demands regarding climate financing issues are (i) government must ensure at least 3.2% of GDP as climate financing according to their strategic plans and real time implementation, (ii) government should think for an integrated national climate budget instead of separate climate finance which is hardly realistic, (iii) government should not go with foreign loan for climate financing and will have to manage resource through domestic process benefiting the mass level of investors (iv) appropriate measures must be taken appropriate measures stopping capital flight for domestic resource mobilisation and (iv) integrated coastal protection program as one of the prioritised investment sectors for saving and developing the coastal livelihood.

Md Ziaul Hoque Mkuta from CSRL said there is a lack of policy coherence among the government climate plans like Delta plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity plan etc. Proposed 2023-24 budget is the output of these inconsistencies with no target on real climate financing. Government will have to emphasise the issues of strategic climate plans and allocate climate finance accordingly.

Md Shamsuddoha of CPRD said government ministries lack capacity utilising money and they don't have a sectoral plan which is one of the causes for separate climate financing. Apart from that, the ministries are also interested in taking climate finance from the IFIs [International Financial Institutions] because they have little accountability and transparency comparing finance through global climate financing processes like sovereign donors. He recommended government ministries to develop their institutional capacity for having necessary climate finance.

Shamim Arefinn of AOSED said the government has ignored coastal protection issues. That's why climate induced displacement and migration is happening and increasing socio-economic imbalance. He hopes the government will realise the issues as important and revise climate financing strategies accordingly.

Kawser Rahaman BCJF said the proposed budget as the IMF compliance which ignored the pro-poor demands with imposing regressive taxing like VAT. He demanded a budget revision and introduced resource tax for revenue mobilisation.

Md Ahsanul Karim demanded appropriate measures to stop capital flight in this regard.

Ferdous Ara Rumee criticised the budget for being less focused on gender and demanded climate finance under the safety net programme where climate vulnerable women will be benefited.

Event moderator M Rezaul Karim demands for an integrated coastal development plan and finance where disaster risk reduction, social development like health, technical education and employment generation programmes are implemented simultaneously and that will be a real protection and benefit the coastal people.