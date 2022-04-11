Pay workers bonuses, wages for April before Eid vacation: Govt

To increase productivity, what factories need are trained staff and advanced technology. Photo: Mumit M

The government on Monday directed the factory owners to pay workers festival allowances and wages for March before the Eid vacation.

State Minister for Labor and Employment Mannujan Sufian gave the directive at a tripartite meeting with government officials, factory owners and trade union leaders at Shrama Bhaban in the capital today.

She asked the factory and industrial owners to follow the government-declared holiday for the workers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

If it is not possible to pay the full month's wages for April, the state minister asked the owners to pay workers at least 15 days' wages for the current month.

However, since the government holiday starts on 29 April, all arrears, salaries and festival bonuses have to be paid by 28 April, she added.

The instruction is applicable for all the formal, informal, public and private companies and enterprises, said the state minister.

