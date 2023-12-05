No tax on foreign loan interest till February: NBR

Economy

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

No tax on foreign loan interest till February: NBR

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:27 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced that the 20% tax imposed on the interest of foreign loans taken by businesses will not be applicable till February 2024.

According to a gazette notification issued by the NBR yesterday, the exemption will not be applicable in case of advance payment of loan interest.

Businesses said the tax exemption will reduce their interest cost by 1.5%-2%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the NBR's decision but they have expressed concern about a potential surge in foreign loan payments before the deadline to avoid taxes.

The interest rates in the international market are now linked to the US Federal Reserve's policy rate named the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) instead of the formerly London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR).

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate already surged to 5.35% from as low as 0.25% during the Covid-19 pandemic and below 1% even in early 2022. Consequently, the interest rates for loans on the international market have experienced a corresponding spike. Foreign loans are subject to an added interest (margin) of up to 3.5%.

Along with the rise of the global interest rate, a 20% "withholding tax" imposed in the current budget on interest payments has made foreign loans costlier. The cost of borrowing was shot up to around 11%. 

In the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, the NBR had initially imposed a 20% tax on interest payments for foreign loans from July. The objective was to curb foreign loan borrowing by both banks and businesses. Consequently, businesses became less inclined to take on new loans, leading to a decline in short-term foreign loans. Instead, businesses focused on repaying existing loans, contributing to a reduction in the country's forex reserves. 

According to the central bank, the short-term private sector foreign debt stood at $12.13 billion at the end of October. It was $13.66 billion at the end of June.

A senior central bank official told The Business Standard, "In the past few months, we have experienced a significant decline in our forex reserves. One of the reasons for this is the reduction in short-term foreign loans in the private sector."

Top News

tax / loan / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

7h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

9h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

14h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

43m | TBS World
Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

1h | TBS SPORTS
Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

3h | TBS World
An Argentine night in club football

An Argentine night in club football

5h | TBS SPORTS