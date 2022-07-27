NBFIs asked to reduce power, fuel use by 25%

Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) have been asked to reduce electricity and fuel consumption by 25% as part of the government's austerity measures to combat the ongoing energy crisis.

The Bangladesh Bank gave the instruction in a notification on Wednesday (27 July).

The money saved from this austerity move cannot be used in any other sector, the notification said.

Earlier on Tuesday (26 July), the central bank instructed banks to cut use of electricity and fuel till next June.

Banks have been asked to reduce the consumption of gas and lubricant by 20% and electricity by 25% in the next one year starting from July this year.



