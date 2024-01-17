Businesses find corruption, energy crisis in coming years key concerns: CPD

Businessmen have a fear about adequate energy supply in the coming years and corruption, says the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

In a study conducted in May-July of 2023 by CPD, 67.61% of businessmen said corruption was the biggest impediment in doing business in 2023.

In 2022, the percentage was 64.6%.

The findings of the study titled "Bangladesh Business Environment Study 2023: Findings from the Executive Opinion Survey" were disclosed by CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem during a media briefing today (17 January).

He said, "Our business environment is not better than our competitor countries in Asia."

"Limited effective measures to curb corruption as well as lack of transparency and accountability in the business process carried out by the public agencies such as licensing, logistics and service-providing activities weaken the business environment," he added.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem also said 66.20% businessmen are also anxious about the supply of fuel in the next two years.

CPD conducted the study by talking to 71 businessmen of Bangladesh.

After corruption, inefficient government bureaucracy (54.9% of respondents) and foreign currency instability (46.5%) topped the list of most problematic factors.

The severity of these three problematic factors has increased compared to the previous years. Before 2022, foreign currency instability ranked among the bottom three, but it has jumped to the top five in the last two years.

Inflation (39.4 per cent in 2023) has been ranked as the fifth most important factor for the last two years, whereas it was in the bottom three in the previous years.

Foreign currency instability has risen from being among the "bottom three" to the "top five" in the last two years, finds the study.

The research also states that 58% of businessmen said there is a lack of monitoring and supervision in the banking sector.

50% businessmen also said they are unable to import products due to the ongoing dollar crisis.