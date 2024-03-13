Cenbank sets minimum age range for NBFI independent directors at 45-75

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:07 pm

Cenbank sets minimum age range for NBFI independent directors at 45-75

File photo
File photo

From now on, no one below the age of 45 or above 75 can be appointed as an independent director of a non-bank financial institution (NBFI).

Besides, the salary against the post cannot be more than Tk50,000, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular sent to all managing directors of NBFIs today (13 March)..

This directive will come into effect immediately, stated the circular.

Besides, according to the circular, for someone to be eligible to be an independent director, they must have completed their higher education in specific subjects like economics, banking, finance, business administration, law, or accounting from a recognised university.

Furthermore, anyone who has or had or has the possibility of a conflict of interest with an NBFI cannot be an independent director.

These directors will be hired for three years at a time and can be rehired after their term ends.

