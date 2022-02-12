Foreign minister advocates economic diplomacy

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:50 pm

Foreign minister advocates economic diplomacy

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen underlined the need for opening a new window for economic diplomacy stating that the new canvas would open up scope and expanse of investment opportunities, enhancement of trade, export, etc.

It will also help get gainful employment for Bangladeshi people, as well as knowledge-based technology and skills in the country's economy.

He was addressing a business meeting Friday hosted by Bangladesh Business Council, Dubai, UAE at a local hotel in Dubai as the chief guest. 

The meeting was chaired by Mahtabur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Business Council, Dubai. The programme included a thematic seminar on 'Role of NRBs in the Implementation of Economic and Public Diplomacy and CIP Reception". 

The minister gave out crests to 26 CIP recipients awarded last year. Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE, Abu Jafor and Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai were present in the meeting as special guests.

Abdul Momen called upon the business community there to come forward to invest in Bangladesh. 

The Foreign Minister is leading a 10- member Bangladesh delegation to the UAE on a bilateral visit from 10-13 February 2022. 

The delegation includes, among others, Ms Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), Iqbal Hussain Khan DG (West Asia), from the foreign ministry, Dhaka. 

Earlier in the morning, Abdul Momen addressed a seminar on Bangabandhu's Vision for World Peace and Security: Its Relevance in Today's World at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi. 

In his speech, Abdul Momen underlined the fact that Bangladesh has now become a land of opportunity from the cliché of the so-called bottomless basket. 

He recalled the tireless contribution of the expatriate workers in our collective achievement while terming them as our heroes. He further highlighted the country's remarkable transformation to a food-surplus country and reduction of absolute poverty through the social safety net programme and ensuring home for the homeless--the Ashrayan prokalpo. 

Recalling his continuous engagements with his counterparts in securing the safety and interests of the Bangladeshi expatriate community abroad, the foreign minister elaborated the measures undertaken in this context. 

Mahtabur Rahman, founder chairman of the Bangladesh Business Council and Chairman of the NRB Bank, urged the government to step up efforts to establish a direct shipping linkage between Chattogram and Dubai. He also sought the government's cooperation in allocating an Exclusive Economic Zone for the CIPs. 

Around 300 businessmen from the Bangladeshi community and high officials from the UAE government attended the gathering.  

 

