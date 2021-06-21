GPH Ispat starts commercial production in new plant

GPH Ispat today began commercial production at its new plant, which was built using quantum technology – the first in Asia and the second in the world– at a cost of Tk2,500 crore.

The annual production capacity of the expanded plant is 840,000 tonnes of billets and 640,000 tonnes of rods, and medium section products - like steel BIM, angle, channel, flat bar, etc.

With this, the annual production capacity of the company will be 1,008,000 tonnes of billets and 760,000 tonnes of rod and medium section products.



The added production in the plant is expected to take the GPH market share in the steel industry to around 10% from the existing 3-4%.

The company said in an official disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, "Due to global coronavirus pandemic, it's not possible to avail on-site support of technicians from Primetal Technologies Austria GmbH, who is the main technology supplier of the plant and hereby the company has been faced with barriers during the completion and commissioning of its products."

GPH Ispat factory. Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin/TBS

According to local technicians, however, the plant and products are fit to start commercial production of certain items especially MS Rod and MS Billet.

In September 2020, the new plant went into trial production followed by the sale of goods from the plant.

After the news was published, its' share prices jumped by 4.38% to Tk38.10 during the early hours at the DSE today.

GPH Ispat posted an impressive growth of 218% in revenue during the third quarter of this fiscal year amid the ongoing pandemic, thanks to the production boost by the new plant as well as growing exports.

During the first quarter (January-March) of this fiscal year, its revenue stood at Tk776.05 crore, which was Tk244.20 crore at the same time in the previous fiscal year.

A zero-discharge water treatment plant. Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

Meanwhile, its net profit jumped by 859% to Tk45.20 crore and earnings per share stood at Tk1.14.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, the company posted revenue growth of 136% to Tk1,900crore and its net profit grew by 209% to Tk114.85 crore. Besides, GPH Ispat earnings per share stood at Tk2.89.

The company explained that the new products from the trial production of the newly expanded plant contributed to the significant increase in the market shares and change in financial outputs.

Moreover, the company has started the export of billet (steel's raw material) that has created the opportunity to grab a new market.