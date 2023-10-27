Prize giving ceremony of 'Be the GPH Social Media Influencer' held at Ctg

GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul and senior officials are seen with the winners. Photo: Courtesy

Award distribution of "Be the GPH Social Media Influencer" competition organised for GPH Ispat employees for satisfactory branding and mass promotion of world-class technology and quality product B600 DR has held on 25 October 2023 at Admin Building, Sitakund Plant.

GPH Ispat's AGM Finance Khan Mohammad Quamruzzaman became the champion, and Abdullah Al Mamun Senior Engineer CAD won the 2nd prize, 3rd. Mamunur Rahman Senior Officer Sales & Marketing, 4th Mahi Alam Junior Officer SYRU, 5th Asim Kumar Shill Assistant Manager Distribution, reads a press release.

Addressing the award ceremony the chief guest, Mohammad Almas Shimul, Additional Managing Director of GPH, said that GPH has started production of BSTI approved high strength and high-performing GPH Quantum B-600 CR and B-600 DR steel re-bars for the first time in the country, which is ready to meet the needs of infrastructure construction and it saves up to 30% of steel consumption in building construction.

Nowadays social media is the biggest medium of promotion. Through this, GPH wants to convey the above message to the consumer, he said.

Chief Operating Officer T Mohan Babu, Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Logistics and Security Advisor Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (retd.), Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan and Head of Plant Madduluri Shrinivasa Rao were also present on the occasion.