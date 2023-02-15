Korea keen to elevate ties with Bangladesh to higher level

The visiting South Korean Presidential Envoy Jang Sung Min has said Seoul would like to uplift its tie with Dhaka to a higher level through increasing cooperation at multipurpose sectors.

Korea cherishes its 50 years diplomatic relations with Bangladesh and the country would like to enhance the relations to a higher level in the next 50 years ahead, he said.

Min, who is a very close advisor to South Korean President YOON Suk Yeol and the Senior Secretary for Future Strategy in the President's Office, made the remarks while holding meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at foreign ministry.

During the meeting, the Envoy referred to their Indo-Pacific Strategy and the plan to take South Korea to a pivotal position in the international arena.

Momen acknowledged the South Koran invaluable contributions to the development of the export-oriented garment industry in Bangladesh, which vows for enhancing the existing engagements between the two countries particularly in terms of trade, commerce, investment, scientific and technical assistance, human resource development and manpower sector.

The discussion also included cooperation in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, ship building, deep sea fishing and Rohingya issue.

The South Korea side acknowledged the impressive development achievements of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Presidential Envoy hoped that both Bangladesh and South Korea will lead to further comprehensive cooperation in the days ahead.

Min handed over Momen a commemorative logo made on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Korea, which will be completed in December this year.

Earlier in the morning, the Special Envoy called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reiterated Korea's expectation to enhance the bilateral relations with Bangladesh in the next 50 years on the basis of common values of democracy, rule of law, human rights, freedom, peace and prosperity.

The Korean Presidential Envoy also visited Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Memorial Museum on Wednesday to pay tribute to Bangabandhu after arrival in Dhaka.