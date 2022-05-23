Khulna Shipyard to make two modern tugboats 

The Khulna Shipyard limited is going to build two 70-tonne bollard pull tugboats for the Payra Port Authority.



The shipyard held an official keel-laying ceremony for the tugboats on Monday where Payra Port Authority Chairman, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, was present as chief guest.

Completed, these will be the highest bollard pull-capacity tugboats ever built in Bangladesh.

Rear Admiral Sohail said the fate of the people of this region has started to change with Payra Port, which is soon going to become the country's export-import hub. A lot of domestic and foreign investment is coming to this region centering this port.



Payra Port and Khulna Shipyard will work together for mutual development in the future as well, he said.

Khulna Shipyard Managing Director, Commodore M Shamshul Aziz, chaired the event.



The tugboats will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment capable of running in international waters and seaports, he said.



They will be used for carrying out emergency work like berthing or unberthing, towing, push or pull operations of any ship arriving at the port, and accident assistance of other ships, Khulna Shipyard sources said.



The tugboats will be able to perform various offshore support tasks, including control and operation of mother vessels, which will greatly increase the port's capacity. The boats will also play a leading role in transforming Payra Port into an international standard port.



Above all, making the first 70-ton bollard pull tugboat will be considered a milestone in the country's shipbuilding industry.



The tugboats will be built following principles of the Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Registre International de Classification.