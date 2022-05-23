Khulna Shipyard to make two modern tugboats 

Economy

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Khulna Shipyard to make two modern tugboats 

These will be the highest bollard pull-capacity tugboats ever built in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Khulna Shipyard limited is going to build two 70-tonne bollard pull tugboats for the Payra Port Authority.
 
The shipyard held an official keel-laying ceremony for the tugboats on Monday where Payra Port Authority Chairman, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, was present as chief guest.

Completed, these will be the highest bollard pull-capacity tugboats ever built in Bangladesh.

Rear Admiral Sohail said the fate of the people of this region has started to change with Payra Port, which is soon going to become the country's export-import hub. A lot of domestic and foreign investment is coming to this region centering this port.
 
Payra Port and Khulna Shipyard will work together for mutual development in the future as well, he said. 

Khulna Shipyard Managing Director, Commodore M Shamshul Aziz, chaired the event.
 
The tugboats will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment capable of running in international waters and seaports, he said. 
 
They will be used for carrying out emergency work like berthing or unberthing, towing, push or pull operations of any ship arriving at the port, and accident assistance of other ships, Khulna Shipyard sources said.  
 
The tugboats will be able to perform various offshore support tasks, including control and operation of mother vessels, which will greatly increase the port's capacity. The boats will also play a leading role in transforming Payra Port into an international standard port.
 
Above all, making the first 70-ton bollard pull tugboat will be considered a milestone in the country's shipbuilding industry.
 
The tugboats will be built following principles of the Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Registre International de Classification.

Bangladesh / Top News

Shipyard / Tugboats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

12h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

9h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

4h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

5h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

6h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature