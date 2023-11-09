Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association for turning all shipyards into green yards

Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held at a local hotel in the port city on Thursday (9 November). Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held at a local hotel in the port city on Thursday (9 November). Photo: TBS

The leaders of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) urged the members of the organisation to turn all the ship-breaking yards into green yards as soon as possible. 

The leaders also requested the members to be united to face all the crises coming up in the future during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held at a local hotel here in the port city on Thursday (9 November).

In the AGM, Abu Taher, chairman of Taher and Company, was re-elected the president of the association while Liakat Ali Chowdhury, managing director (MD) of Jamuna Ship Breaking, Zahirul Islam Tinku, managing director of PHP Ship Recycling, and Karim Uddin, managing director of Khwaza Ship Breaking, were elected vice presidents.

Master Abul Kashem, MD of Mother Steel, SM Al Mamun, MD of SRS Ship Breakers, Mohammad Lokman, MD of SL Steel, Nayeem Shah Imran, MD of Bhatiary Ship Breakers, Shahin Alam Tipu, MD of TR Ship Breakers, Sekander Hossain Tinku, MD of KR Steel, and Hasainu Arefin, MD of Janata Steel, were elected as the executive committee members.

Chaired by Abu Taher, the meeting was addressed by Showkat Ali Chowdhury, MD of SN Corporation, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, MD of Arefin Enterprise, Mohammad Shahjahan, Chairman of Kabir Steel, and Mohammad Abu Mohsin, MD of MM Ship Breaking, among others.  

 

