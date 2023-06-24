Scrap ship of H-Line Shipping enters green shipyard of Bangladesh for the first time

Industry

Jobaer Chowdhury
24 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 06:27 pm

Photo: SN Corporation
Photo: SN Corporation

In what could be the first of many, the scrap ship of South Korea-based maritime transport company H-LINE Shipping has entered a green shipyard of Bangladesh for the first time.

A "green yard" refers to a yard that is compliant with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Guidelines for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling under the Hong Kong Convention (HKC).

The ship recently arrived at the green shipyard of the SN Corporation.

The GMS, one of the world's largest buyers of ships for recycling, called it encouraging for Japanese and South Korean ship owners.

"The pioneering steps taken by H-LINE Shipping and their confidence in choosing HKC-compliant facilities in Bangladesh will undoubtedly inspire other prominent ship owners from Japan and South Korea to follow suit.

"As leaders in the maritime industry embrace sustainable ship recycling practices, the positive impact on the environment and the global shipping sector as a whole will be substantial," it said in a statement.

Although Japan and South Korea are two of the top scrap ship sellers, its companies used to refrain from selling scrap ships to Bangladesh out of concern that they would circumvent environmental and safety regulations on the South Asian beaches in order to maximise profits, said ship breakers. 

This is no longer the case.

Barkat Ullah, CEO of SN Corporation, told The Business Standard, "We have achieved so much by following rigorous processes and adhering to environment-friendly standards. The vessel of H-LINE Shipping has come to us. This is good news for the industry at a time of crisis."

Established in 1990 on 13 acres of land in Sitakunda, Chattogram, SN Corporation currently employs over 300 people and produces an average of 90,000-1,00,000 tonnes of scrap materials per year through dismantling vessels.

SN Corporation underwent a demanding certification procedure by the Japanese ship classification society called Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) to ensure that it met the strict procedural and performance standards required by the HKC.

H-LINE Shipping Co Ltd provides marine transportation services. The company offers marine cargo, freight transportation, and other related services. It also offers ship sales and chartering vessel services.

The ship breaking sector of Bangladesh, which developed in the 1980s, was declared an industry in 2011. Due to the danger of toxic chemicals spreading in the sea due to breaking scrap ships, seven mouzas of Sitakunda were designated as an industrial zone.

Due to various crises, out of 160 shipyards in this zone, only 20 to 22 are currently operational. As a result, about one lakh people in the related linkage sectors, including ship breaking yards, steel and oxygen factories, have lost their jobs.

Bangladesh is the 21st country to ratify the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. Before ratifying the convention, Bangladesh had been focusing on enhancing worker safety and management of hazardous chemicals at its shipbreaking yards to make its shipbreaking yards more sustainable and yet appealing to clients throughout the world.

In 2017, PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries Limited became the first yard to comply with the HKC convention and dismantled the first green non-hazardous ship, Victoria, in April 2018. 

SN Corporation is the second and Kabir shipbreaking yard the third to get the green certification.

Shipyard / Green ship-breaking yards / scrap ship / Chattogram

