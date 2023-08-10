Investors seek tax friendly environment in Bangladesh for FDI: FICCI

Economy

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

Investors seek tax friendly environment in Bangladesh for FDI: FICCI

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Investors seek tax friendly environment in Bangladesh for FDI: FICCI

Investors and experts emphasised a more tax friendly environment in Bangladesh to encourage local and foreign direct investments (FDI), said speakers of the The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Speaking at a dialogue titled  "Conducive Tax Environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh," they underscored that a competitive tax regime vis-à-vis neighbouring nations would be a catalyst in drawing greater FDI. 

Additionally, a clarion call for transparent and seamless documentation processes resonated throughout the conversation, aimed at streamlining the system's efficiency.

Aftab Ul Islam, former president of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh, urged private sector unity in this regard, saying, "Private sectors need to be united and proactive in advocating for concrete and time bound tax reforms."

Dr M Masrur Reaz, chairman, Policy Exchange Bangladesh presented the keynote highlighting the current state and challenges impeding FDI, intricacies of the country's tax system and its dominant role in investment decisions.

The event took place in the capital's Gulshan Club, jointly organised by the Policy Exchange Bangladesh and Foreign Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) on 9 August.

Top management executives from several multinationals, including Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Nestle Bangladesh, and Unilever Bangladesh, were present in the dialogue session.
 

Top News

investment / Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) / FDI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil