VR games, artificial intelligence, robotics enthral most visitors in BASIS SoftExpo

College-going student Afsana Akhter, who along with his family came from Cumilla, was surprised to have experienced the immersiveness of a virtual reality-powered game presented by Grameenphone at the ongoing BASIS SoftExpo 2023 in the capital's Purbachal. She also won a match in the game and received a T-shirt as a prize.

"Visiting such a big expo of IT-enabled technologies is really amazing. What I have learnt from here will inspire me to further think about technology," Afsana said while talking to The Business Standard at the exhibition venue – Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center.

She was one of the hundreds of visitors who came to the exposition on Friday, the second day of the four-day event, to explore different software technologies and join seminars on IT entrepreneurship.

"I came here to understand the trends of the technology world. I am thrilled to see different tactics of robotics and how they perform complex tasks," said Fahim Abrar, another college student who came from Barisal with his uncle. He also participated in the Startup Conference at the expo.

"Such arrangements should also be done at district levels so that we can easily participate," he added.

Some 200 exhibitors at the fair are displaying a wide range of software and IT-enabled services – from mobile application, website, animation to robots – while virtual reality games, artificial intelligence, and robotics are attracting most visitors, particularly the youth.

"People of all ages have been playing games in our stall since Friday morning. I did not think we would see such responses from a large number of visitors," said Iqbal Ahmed, representative at Grameenphone's VR Games stall.

"Youths are now highly interested in robotics. They come to our stall and enjoy interaction with robots," said a student of Brac University who was showcasing robots at a stall. "I am surprised to know that many of the school and college-going students during their visits said they are passionately learning robotics," he added.

Students from some other universities, including the University of Dhaka and Comilla University, are also displaying robots in the exhibition.

Bikroy.com, Grameen Communications, CodersTrust Bangladesh, ADN Group, BracNet, Brain Station 23, Golden Harvest Infotech, Technobd, Digi-Tech Industries, Unisoft Systems, TMSS ICT, ACME AI, Asiatic Marketing Communication, Berger Tech Consulting, LankaBangla Information System, Sysnova Information Systems are some exhibitors among 200.

The main objective of the expo is to show the potential and capacity of local IT firms and attract local and global clients. The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services or BASIS, the body of the flag bearers of $1.4 bn ICT exports, stresses a rigorous collaboration among the government, industry and academia at national and international levels with the 17th edition of the expo to reach its goals of exporting $5 billion by 2025 and $20 billion by 2031.

An IT job fair and career camp, B2B matchmaking, outsourcing conference, startup conference, developers' conference, and ministerial conference are taking place at the four-day event.

Nearly a dozen seminars and dialogues are being held with policymakers, ICT business leaders, national and international speakers, influencers, and motivators under one roof, on issues such as awareness and capacity-building programs, e-commerce, cybersecurity, human resource development, and 4IR.

Around 80 foreign delegates and businesses are participating in the business-to-business matchmaking sessions. The exposition houses two large business lounges, a free shuttle bus service for visitors, gaming zones, and many other conveniences.

'Innovation key to tech businesses'

Innovation is the key to technology-based business, Indian fintech BharatPe Co-Founder Ahneer Grover said while addressing a startup conference at the expo on Friday morning.

"When you are selling products, you must create attractions for customers," he said and noted that branding is a critical activity in business. "At the end of the day, we all measure success by money. I don't find any problem with it. Investors will come to you and overpromise about funds. Remember, they will also inquire about your capital"

Around 700 youths from different parts of the country joined the programme, in which BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed, BDJobs Limited Chief Executive Officer AKM Fahim Mashroor, and 10-Minute School Founder Ayman Sadiq took part.

"You can't think about profit on the first day of business. Tech startups are not like grocery shops which can provide you with profit from day one," Fahim Mashroor said and urged young entrepreneurs to consistently work on their dream.