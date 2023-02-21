Free shuttle bus service for BASIS SoftExpo visitors

With the slogan 'Welcome to the Smartverse', country's ever largest digital exhibition 'BASIS SoftExpo 2023' will be held on 23 February.

There is a daily special shuttle bus service for the visitors of their convenience to visit and return from the exhibition center, reads a press release.

Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is expected to inaugurate the four-day long exhibition at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal in Dhaka.

Organisers of the BASIS SoftExpo 2023 said that buses will depart every 15 minutes from Kuril every day from 8am to 10pm to go to the exhibition center.

At the same time buses will leave from the venue to Kuril every 15 minutes from 9am to 11pm every day. Visitors can visit and return from the exhibition center by these buses free of cost.

Apart from the shuttle bus, there will be special discount facilities for those who will visit BASIS SoftExpo from different places of the capital through the ride sharing service 'Pathao'.

In the fair, different programmes will be held to take new initiatives along with expanding business. Over 800 high officials of corporate institutions are expected to attend at Business Leaders Meet programme.

Apart from grand inaugural and closing ceremonies, there will be some special programs such as ministerial conference, ambassadors' night with the participation of ambassadors and representatives of different countries.

Besides, at least 20 seminars and technology sessions will be held with the participation of high officials of public and private sector.

Special campaigns have alreday been held at 50 universities of the country.

In this fair, display of robot is one of the most attractions for the visitors where students from five universities including University of Dhaka, Brac University and Comilla University will display their robots.

Over three lakh people including public and private policy makers, 200 national and international speakers, high officials of public and private institutions, IT experts, IT businessmen of different countries, foreign delegates, IT users from home and abroad, and the interested youths are expected to attend the fair.

IFIC Bank Limited will be platinum sponsor of the Softexpo, while Huawei will be gold sponsor, and Robi, Pathao and [email protected] Limited as silver sponsor. In addition, GrameenPhone will be 5G partner. bKash will be payment partner, Aamra Networks Limited as internet partner, and Daraz, bdjobs.com and eCourier as associate partners in the show to be held with sponsorship support of ICT Business Promotion Council (IBPC).

The exhibition will run from 10am to 8pm daily. Those interested to visit the fair are requested to visit the official website of softexpo (https://softexpo.com.bd/) for free registration.