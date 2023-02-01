Concord launches new plant to produce environmentally friendly products

Concord Group recently launched a new plant to produce environmentally friendly products. The housing held a launching ceremony for its 5th green bricks/block plant in a hotel in the capital on Wednesday (1 February).

Concord Group Chairman SM Kamal Uddin, Managing Director Shariar Kamal, Director Nazia Karishma Kamal, and Housing and Building Research Institute Director General Asheaful Alam were present at the launching ceremony.

The plant is located at Gazaria in Munshiganj.

Addition of a fifth block plant, the German machine Zenith ZN-900C can produce 74,000 pieces of building materials.

This machine is estimated to increase Concord's production capacity by 30%-40%.

It utilises advanced technology which is expected to bring a new dimension to the block-making industry of Bangladesh.

To reduce the harmful carbon (Co2) emissions caused by the production of clay-burnt bricks, Concord was the first company to produce environmentally friendly bricks, hollow blocks, and tiles in the country as well as introduce ready-mix concrete in 1998.