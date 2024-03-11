Concord Group receives Fire Safety Excellence Award-2024

Concord Group has received Fire Safety Excellence Award from the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) for the second time in the 9th International Fire Safety & Security Expo-2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in both the categories: Commercial and Residential.

Mr. Asaduzzaman Khan MP honorable Minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh presented the award to Engineer Rafiqul Islam, Director- Construction of Concord Group.