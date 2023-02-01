Concord launches new plant to produce environment-friendly brick

Environment

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:55 pm

Concord Group, one of the leading real estate and construction conglomerates in the country, has launched a new plant to produce environment-friendly construction materials. 

The construction company held a launching ceremony for its fifth green brick plant in a hotel in the capital Wednesday.

The plant located in Gajaria, Munshiganj can produce 74,000 pieces of building materials per day, increasing Concord's production capacity by 30%-40%.

Concord Managing Director Shahriar Kamal, Director Nazia Karishma Kamal and Housing and Building Research Institute Director General Ashraful Alam were present at the launching ceremony.

Speakers at the programme said Bangladesh is one of countries that suffer most due to climate changes. Besides, the country's ecosystem, particularly air, is being seriously harmed by brick kilns. Dhaka stands first in terms of air pollution and one of the major reasons behind this is the toxic fumes emitted from the brick kilns surrounding the city.

Aiming to reduce the harmful carbon emission, Concord was the first company in the country to introduce environmentally friendly bricks, hollow blocks and tiles as well as ready mix concrete in 1998. Since then it has not used a single burnt clay brick in any of their construction projects.

