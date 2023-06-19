15% of factories yet to pay May salaries: Industrial police

About 85% of factories in various sectors have paid their workers their salaries for the month of May as of 19 June, as reported by the Industrial Police.

However, out of the 9,915 factories under the purview of the Industrial Police, 1,460 factories have failed to pay their workers' salaries for May, despite the requirement in the labour law to do so within the first seven working days in June.

The data from the Industrial Police also reveals that only 154 factories have disbursed Eid bonuses, while the remaining 98.45% of factories are yet to distribute them.

Among the major sectors, 2,023 apparel factories have paid their workers' salaries for May. Of these, 1,443 factories are members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and 580 factories are members of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

However, according to the Industrial Police, 181 BGMEA factories and 119 BKMEA factories have not yet paid their workers' salaries for May. Additionally, only 52 factories have paid their workers their salaries for the first 15 days of June.

Asked, Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the BGMEA, told The Business Standard that all factories are making efforts to pay their workers, but entrepreneurs are currently facing challenges in managing funds due to lower shipments compared to previous times.

Azim hoped that apparel factories would be able to pay their workers' salaries and festival bonuses before the Eid vacation begins. He hinted that 27 June would be the last date for workers' payment before going on vacation.

On 6 June, State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian called upon RMG factory owners to pay workers their wages for the first 15 days of June and festival allowances before the Eid holidays.