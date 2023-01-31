IMF approves Bangladesh's $4.5 billion loan proposal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Bangladesh's $4.5 billion loan proposal during a board meeting on Monday night (BDST).

Bangladesh will get $4.5 billion in seven installments over 42 months, of which the first one as early as before mid-February.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Bangladesh's Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "We are certainly grateful to the IMF for this loan. Special thanks and appreciation to the team that visited Bangladesh on this loan, including IMF Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Antoinette Monceau Sayeh and Head of Mission Rahul Anand."

"I also express my gratitude to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder and Finance Department Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin and other concerned officials of the Ministry of Finance who worked on this loan programme," he added.

The finance minister further said, "Many doubted that the IMF might not give us this loan. They thought the fundamental areas of our macroeconomy were weak, so the IMF would refrain from lending. This loan approval also proves that the fundamental areas of our macroeconomy are standing on a solid foundation and are better than many other countries."

However, IMF did not issue any official statement in this regard as of writing this report at 12:05 am Tuesday.

According to finance ministry officials, the Bangladesh government has pledged to reduce corruption in the country as a condition for the loan amid the forex crunch.

The ministry has made the commitment in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy signed with the Wasington-based lender.

In addition to reducing corruption, there are about 30 conditions in the loan agreement, including dynamic adjustment of fuel prices, bringing down the default loan of state-owned banks to 10%, setting up asset management companies to recover defaulted loans, and leaving the exchange rate to the market, according to the officials.

However, the set of conditions does not incorporate lifting the interest rate cap on bank lending and deposits, they confirmed.

Finance ministry officials further said gas and electricity prices have already been hiked as part of IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies.

The agency stipulated that monetary policy announcements should be made four times a year, while Bangladesh has agreed to three announcements per year. And as part of that, the Bangladesh Bank announced a monetary policy in January this year.

The central bank has promised a market-based exchange rate in the new monetary policy as per the IMF terms. The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) has also been decided to be reduced by $1 billion.

Apart from this, the IMF has set conditions for separating the allocation of interest on savings certificates and pensions of government employees from the social safety net allocation, which the Finance Division may implement in the next fiscal year.

Finance ministry officials said that the government had no obligation to fulfill any condition before the first installment.

An IMF team led by Rahul Anand visited Dhaka from 26 October to 9 November, 2022, to thrash out the details of the programme.

After that the IMF's vice president, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, visited Bangladesh from 14-18 January and praised the economic development and social progress she witnessed during her visit, saying it has left an impression on the whole world. Sayeh also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on that.