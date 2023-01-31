Bangladesh becomes first Asian country to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

Bangladesh becomes first Asian country to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:16 am
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh has become the first country in Asia to receive a loan ($1.4 billion) from International Monetary Fund's (IMF) "Resilience and Sustainability Fund" (RSF).

The multilateral lender, on Monday (30 January), approved Bangladesh loans of $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and about $1.4 billion under the RSF.

According to the IMF, the RSF arrangement with Bangladesh will supplement the resources made available under the ECF/EFF to expand the fiscal space to finance climate investment priorities identified in the authorities' plans, help catalyze additional financing, and build resilience against long-term climate risks.

"With the approval of a $1.4 billion loan under the RSF, Bangladesh became the first country in Asia to receive a loan from the fund created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to climate change.

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh

"The authorities [Bangladesh] recognise that in addition to tackling these immediate challenges, long-standing structural issues and vulnerabilities related to climate change will also need to be addressed to accelerate growth, attract private investment, enhance productivity, and build climate resilience," IMF Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Antoinette Monceau Sayeh said in a press release.

The RSF fund is for countries with low incomes, high debt burdens, high costs to deal with climate change risks, and deficits in development spending.

The first country in the world to receive this IMF loan was Barbados, followed by Costa Rica and Rwanda. 

IMF approved the RSF fund – for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to climate change – on 13 April 2022, and it became effective on 1 May 2022.

Top News

Bangladesh / IMF Loan / Resilience and Sustainability Fund / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

23m | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

1h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

5h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

16h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

15h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz