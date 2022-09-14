Govt to procure 90,000 tonne fertiliser

Economy

TBS Report 
14 September, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 11:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is set to procure 90,000 tonne fertilisers at a cost of Tk683.13 crore from Canada and Morocco.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved two separate proposals of the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) under the agriculture ministry, reports the UNB.

Of the bulk agro-inputs, some 50,000 tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertiliser will be imported from Canadian Commercial Corporation at a cost of Tk386.19 crore with each metric tonne costing $812.62 while previous price was $914.

Some 40,000 tonnes of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser will be imported by BADC from OCP, SA of Morocco at a cost of Tk296.93 crore with each metric tonne costing $781 against an earlier price of $914.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at a meeting approved in principle two separate proposals on rice import.

As per a proposal, the Directorate General of Food will import 400,000 tonnes of rice through direct purchase method (DMP) from rice exporting countries.

Under another proposal, the Directorate General of Food was allowed to curtail the 42 days obligation to 15 days for submission of tender proposals by suppliers to procure rice from the international market to facilitate emergency import of rice.

The cabinet body also approved the procurement of 2.25 crore litres of soybean oil and 15,000 tonnes of lentils from local private firms through DPM. The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will make these procurements for its open market sale (OMS) programme.

