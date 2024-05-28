Government's fiscal strategy: Balancing risks and growth

Economy

UNB
28 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

Government's fiscal strategy: Balancing risks and growth

UNB
28 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

To mitigate fiscal risks, the Bangladesh government has adopted several strategies, including risk transfer and reduction, the creation of fiscal buffers, and diversification through various measures.

However, further improvements are needed in fiscal analysis and budgeting, updating risk sources, and rationalizing tax expenditures based on quantitative analysis.

The Finance Division's official document suggests that transferring liabilities might be an effective risk reduction strategy. Recently, the government raised petroleum prices to align with international rates, reducing its fiscal burden. A formula-based fuel price adjustment mechanism has been introduced to prevent structural subsidies for petroleum products, though no similar policy exists for power or gas sector subsidies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Creation of a buffer against potential risks can be a good mitigation strategy, the document states. The Finance Ministry's "Medium Term Macroeconomic Policy Statement (2023-24 to 2025-26)" highlights that block allocations in the budget help address unexpected expenditures. Enhanced revenue mobilization and reduced expenditures, such as subsidy payments, could create additional fiscal space to mitigate risks.

Diversifying revenue sources is another proposed tool for risk mitigation. In FY 2022-23, up to February 2023, a significant portion of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) tax came from indirect taxes. VAT accounted for 40.50% of total NBR tax, followed by Income Tax (30.21%), Supplementary Duty (14.37%), Import Duty (12.83%), and other taxes. To reduce risk, exploring new revenue avenues is essential.

Institutional improvements are crucial for effectively addressing fiscal risks. Incorporating fiscal risk analysis into budget preparation and regular updates on risk sources through institutional measures are recommended. Rationalizing tax expenditures can also enhance the government's fiscal space.

Bangladesh aims to surpass its pre-COVID growth trajectory in the medium term. The document emphasizes robust demand-side and public sector-driven supply-side developments as key growth drivers. Inclusive growth and poverty reduction are also vital. "Investment bottlenecks are gradually being eliminated to boost private investment," it notes. Revenue mobilization remains a critical policy strategy to support this growth.

However, the path ahead is fraught with potential challenges. Fiscal risks may arise from natural disasters, macroeconomic shocks, and institutional failures. The conventional cash-basis government system in Bangladesh has weaknesses in handling fiscal risks, such as inadequate information on assets and liabilities and incomplete coverage of current transactions.

Organizing fiscal risks into a framework differentiating between general economic risks, specific fiscal risks from contingent liabilities, and structural or institutional risks could be beneficial. Overall, fiscal risks can be categorized into expenditure side risks and revenue side risks.

With careful planning and the collective will of its people, Bangladesh is poised to meet its sustainable development goals and build a smart society for future generations.

Top News

Budget / Ministry of Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

4h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

35m | Videos
April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

2h | Videos
ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

15h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

14h | Videos