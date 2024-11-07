Meal prep on a student budget: Things you can prepare ahead of time

For students in Bangladesh, juggling busy schedules with the need to eat healthy can feel like an impossible task.

With the pressure of deadlines, exams, and extracurricular activities, grabbing a quick bite at local restaurants or ordering through apps often seems like the most convenient solution.

However, convenience comes at a high price, both financially and health-wise.

"I used to spend so much on ordering food; more than Tk 500 on every meal" says Anika Tabassum, a first-year student at Brac University. "It didn't hit me until I checked my monthly budget and realised how quickly it all adds up."

Recognising the financial toll of dining out or ordering takeout, many students are now turning to meal prepping as a more affordable, health-conscious alternative.

Starting simple

Affordable and easy to make in large batches, local staples like rice, lentils, and seasonal vegetables form the foundation of many meal-prepping routines.

"When I started meal prepping, I realised just how much I was saving," Anika shares.

Now, she dedicates a few hours each Sunday to cooking for the week, buying essentials and simple ingredients like potatoes, lentils, eggs, and sometimes chicken or fish.

"It's cost-effective, and I feel more in control of what's going into my meals," she adds.

Individuals who are relatively new to the concept of meal prepping can ease into it by choosing just two or three core dishes they can rotate throughout the week, minimising planning and grocery trips. By starting with simple, versatile dishes, students can focus on learning the basics and gradually build confidence in the kitchen.

Easy breakfast ideas

For beginners, starting with easy breakfasts that require minimal ingredients and no cooking is a great way to ease into meal prepping.

Rina, a pharmacy student, shares her go-to breakfast.

"I start my mornings with something light, like overnight oats with bananas and honey. It's simple, healthy, and only takes a few minutes to prepare the night before."

Like overnight oats, chia puddings, which would cost you around Tk120 per serving are also highly customisable and can be prepped in bulk for the entire week, making them an ideal, nutrient-packed breakfast.

Chia seeds average Tk450 per 250g pack, and a few tablespoons go a long way. Students can add toppings like nuts, seeds, or fresh fruit for variety, ensuring they start their day with a balanced meal.

Egg muffins are another protein-packed, make-ahead option. With eggs costing around Tk 10-15 each, a dozen could be stretched to make multiple servings that will last you a week or sometimes even two. These are mini quiches baked in muffin tins and filled with your favourite mix-ins like spinach, bell peppers, cheese, or sausage. They're easily reheated in the microwave and provide a good dose of protein to keep you full through the morning. Plus, they can be customised to suit any dietary preferences or flavour profiles.

One-pot wonders for lunch and dinner

One-pot meals are particularly appealing for students, as they save time, reduce cleanup, and make meal prepping manageable. Rina shares her favourite one-pot recipe.

"For lunch, I love making vegetable khichuri, which combines rice, lentils, and vegetables—all in one pot. It's nutritious and filling and each serving can cost as low as Tk40-50, which would cost me atleast around Tk150-250 if I ordered it from a restaurant nearby"

Khichuri is a versatile dish, as students can add chicken, eggs, or additional spices like fried onions and green chillies to enhance flavour and make it more filling

Dinner options can follow the same one-pot theme, with dishes like fried noodles or chicken curry. "To prepare chicken curry is quite simple, to be honest," says Tania Ismail, a literature major in her final year at Brac University."

She explained that she starts by sautéing onions and spices, then adds chicken with turmeric and salt, serving it alongside rice. This meal stretches across several servings and can even be paired with roti the next morning. This simple curry is versatile and budget-friendly, as it can be adapted with additions like potatoes, spinach, or seasonal vegetables.

Reflecting on the expenses, she noted that a plate of chicken curry with rice at a restaurant usually costs around Tk450, and ordering through Food Panda or Pathao adds a delivery fee, making it even pricier. However, when she prepares the same meal at home for lunch, a large portion costs her about Tk200, or at most Tk250.

"The best part is that the portions can sometimes last till dinner as well. As a result, I'm saving a significant amount of money overall, " Tania added.

Another go-to meal prep is stir-fried vegetables, which can be made with affordable ingredients like carrots, bell peppers, potatoes, or whatever is in season.

Stir-frying requires minimal prep and allows students to combine various flavours in one pan. "Stir-frying is quick, and you can throw in almost anything you have," Tania explains, adding that she spices hers with cumin, coriander, and a hint of chilli for warmth.

Stir-fried vegetables can be paired with rice, noodles, or flatbread, making them suitable for both lunch and dinner. This method is budget-friendly and highly adaptable based on what's available and affordable each week.

One-pot pasta is a satisfying and easy-to-make alternative for students who crave something different from rice or curries.

"For as low as Tk80 or Tk100 at max, you can make a deshi-style pasta at home with tomatoes, onions, and some chilli flakes for that spicy kick," says Shamsa Chowdhury, a microbiology major at a reputable public university. "It's affordable and easy to prepare after a long day, especially compared to ordering out, which would cost me around Tk 400 for a much smaller portion with nutrition unverified."

Similar to the other one-pot meals, it also requires only a few ingredients and can be customised with available vegetables or spices for added flavour. It is filling and flavorful, allowing students to switch up their meals without the need for complicated or expensive ingredients.

Meal time Recipe Preparation Tip Breakfast Chia Pudding Mix chia seeds with milk (dairy or plant-based) and let sit in the fridge overnight, then add toppings like fruits or nuts. Lunch Chicken Curry Khichuri Sauté onions and spices, add chicken with turmeric and salt, then simmer until cooked and serve with rice or roti. Cook rice, lentils, and vegetables with spices in one pot until soft, adding chicken or eggs for extra protein if desired. Dinner One Pot Pasta Cook pasta in one pot with tomatoes, onions, and spices, adding water or broth as needed, and customise with vegetables or protein.

Storage strategies

Proper storage is an important factor for successful meal prepping, as it minimises waste and keeps meals fresh for an extended period of time.

Airtight containers allow students to portion meals in advance and keep ingredients fresh while labelling containers for the day adds an extra layer of convenience. You can easily find ready-made labelled jars on Daraz or make your own if you feel like being creative and adding a personal touch.

"Labelling containers keeps me on track," Tania shares. "When I'm in a hurry, I don't have to think twice. I just grab the container with today's label and I am good to go."

Freezing meals is especially helpful for students during exam weeks when time is limited. "I freeze a lot of my meals if I know I won't eat them within a few days," she continues.

"It helps retain flavour, and I don't have to worry about anything going bad."

Dishes like rice, dal, and chicken curry freeze well, and students can reheat these in minutes for a quick meal.

Meal prepping doesn't have to be expensive. Students can enjoy healthy, affordable, home-cooked meals throughout the week by focusing on locally sourced, seasonal produce and simple recipes.

Your future self will thank you and your wallet too!