Govt inks €2.97m grant agreement with IOM

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, ERD secretary and Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, acting chief of Mission, IOM signed the agreement

Govt inks €2.97m grant agreement with IOM

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance signed a grant agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) worth €2,970,297.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, ERD secretary and Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, acting chief of Mission, IOM signed the agreement at a function at ERD on October 29, reads a press release today (5 November).

Representatives from the UN Wing of ERD and concerned Government agencies were present at the signing ceremony.

The agreement titled Reducing Irregular Migration and Supporting Returnees in Bangladesh' will contribute to implement the two-year project of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Italy is the resource partners of the project.

The objective of the project is to contribute to strengthened safe migration pathways in Bangladesh through raising awareness, supporting sustainable reintegration and providing alternatives to irregular migration.

The project interventions will help to fulfil the goals and targets of country's Five-Year Plan and the SDGs in line with migration issues.

Since the establishment of the IOM, it has been providing financial and technical assistance to implement various development plans.

As the leading inter-governmental organization promoting humane and orderly migration, IOM plays a key role to support the achievement of the 2030 Agenda through different areas of intervention that connect both humanitarian assistance and sustainable development.

IOM's objective in Bangladesh is to promote migration that protects and benefits migrants and their societies.

IOM supports the Government of Bangladesh's Five-Year Plans (FYPs) and contributes towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG Goal 10.7 facilitates orderly, safe, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well- managed migration policies.

