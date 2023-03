The price of gold has reached a record high of Tk98,760 per bhori with a latest increase in price by Tk7,705 per bhori.

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) in a press release on Saturday said the adjustment followed a price hike in the local bullion market.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday, the release added.

With the new rates, 21-carat gold will cost Tk94,271 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk80,803.

