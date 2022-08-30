5% cut in container handling charges after 35% hike

File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) has reduced container handling charges up to 5% in line with Tk5 decline in fuel prices.

The association has reduced the charge for export-oriented goods by 3.5% to 21.5%, for imported goods by 5% to 30% and for empty containers by 3.5% to 20.5%.

The new rates will be effective from Wednesday (31 August), according to two separate circulars signed by BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder on Tuesday (30 August).

BICDA hiked container handling charges by 35% for imported containers, 25% for export-oriented containers and 24% for handling empty containers following the diesel price hike to Tk114 from Tk80 on 5 August. 

BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder said the association assured the leaders of Bangladesh Freight Forwarder Association and Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association that the ICD charge will be brought down once the price of fuel drops in the country.

Inland Container Depots (ICDs). / Container

