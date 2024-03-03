Takes 3 days to unload container at Ctg port compared to 18hrs at Singapore port: Stakeholders

Speakers at a workshop “Streamline Communication between Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and shipping agents on Sunday (3 March). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram port is still behind in terms of service compared to other ports in the world due to lack of coordination between port related institutions, according to stakeholders.

It takes three days on average to unload an import or export container from a ship at the Chattogram port. But it only takes 18 hours at [say] the Singapore port, inland container depot operators and shipping agents said.

They disclosed the information during a workshop "Streamline Communication between Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and shipping agents on Sunday (3 March).

The Chattogram port is still behind in terms of services, such as clearing about 70% of goods within the port, compared to other ports in the world, due to various reasons, including non-coordination of information between the port related institutions, they said.

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Trade Activity organised the workshop at the Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View convening key stakeholders from the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) and the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) to address communication inefficiencies within the trade sector.

Representatives from these institutions, led by Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder, director and COO of the Summit Alliance Port Limited, and Mohammed Muntasir Rubayat, BSAA director, participated in the discussion aimed at facilitating a shift from manual methods to digital communication platforms between shipping lines and ICDs.

According to them, the initiative seeks to bridge the communication gap which is currently hampered by manual processes that lead to delays and data errors.

The participants identified the root causes of communication challenges and proposed solutions regarding development of a software framework to streamline communication processes.

Referring to a recent World Bank survey "The Container Port Performance Index 2022", which noted that Bangladesh's main port is 307th among the 348 ports in the world, speakers at the workshop said there was a lack of proper coordination among organisations using the port.

They also noted that it is costly and time consuming to import and export through the Chattogram port.

Around 17 private depots handle 100% of export products and 38 import products in the country, they said.

Mentioning that at present, exporters send their containers just 24 hours before it is loaded on a ship, not knowing the weight and destination of the container in advance, the speakers said "it is a big problem".

At this time, the speakers said Bangladesh is exporting products worth $52 billion annually – 90% of which is through the Chattogram port.

"About 4,000 trucks enter the port every day to take delivery of goods, thousands of workers are there. This also reduces the capacity of the port.

"There is a problem in operations due to containers being left idle for a long time at the port and private depots."

Speakers present at the meeting emphasised on mentioning the name of the vessel while booking the product to facilitate the delivery of goods to the transshipment port and destination.

"We aim to establish a digital platform that eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, fostering greater efficiency for both shipping lines and ICDs," said Mashuk Al Hossain, acting chief of Party of Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

"By improving communication and reducing errors, this initiative ultimately benefits Bangladeshi exporters and importers by enhancing the effectiveness and reliability of trade operations," he said.

Other speakers at the event include, USAID-Feed the Future Trade Activity Senior Logistics Services Specialist Mohammed Tanvir Imam, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Head of Operations Muntasir Rubayat, CMA-CGM Head of Operations Enamul Hoque, and GBX Logistics Head of Operations Ajmir Hossain Chowdhury.