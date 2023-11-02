Ctg port container handling drops in October

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:02 pm

The handling of export containers saw a decline of 7.45%, while import container handling decreased by 2.57% in October

An aerial view of Chittagong port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
An aerial view of Chittagong port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chattogram Port, the main seaport of the country, witnessed a decrease in the handling of laden import and export containers in October 2023.

The handling of export containers saw a decline of 7.45%, while import container handling decreased by 2.57% in October.

According to Chattogram port, import container handling in October amounted to 103,767 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), down from September's 106,505 TEUs, marking a decrease of 2,738 TEUs.

Similarly, export container handling at Chattogram Port in October stood at 53,464 TEUs, compared to September's 57,769 TEUs, signifying a drop of 4,305 TEUs.

Comparing October 2023 to October 2022, the import container handling increased by 6%, amounting to 6,299 TEUs. However, in comparison to October 2022, the handling of export containers in October 2023 was 10.97% lower, with a decrease of 5,867 TEUs.

Traders and port officials blamed the fluctuations on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted the import and export trade dynamics. Since January 2023, the trade balance has shifted, with imports increasing while exports decline, and vice versa. The conflict has reduced demand for ready-made garments among foreign buyers, affecting export goods handling.

Mohammed Shamsul Azam, the director of The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), explained that the global trade slowdown has caused a decrease in the demand for foreign-made garments. Consequently, buyers have reduced their orders, leading to a reduced import of raw materials and a subsequent decrease in export volume. This overall scenario has had a notable impact on the import and export container handling at Chattogram Port.

About 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through the port of Chattogram, which imports and exports goods by container and bulk carrier ships. In addition to bulk carriers, food products, cement clinker, billets, scraps, and stones are transported.

Meanwhile, container vessels transport fruits, raw materials of the readymade garment industry, machinery, electronic goods, cosmetics and other products.

