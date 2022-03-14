Fix minimum duty on imported consumer goods: Cabinet

Economy

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Fix minimum duty on imported consumer goods: Cabinet

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 01:25 pm
Fix minimum duty on imported consumer goods: Cabinet

The Cabinet Division has directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to fix minimum customs duty on all imported consumer goods.

Cabinet Division Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made the remarks today after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while the ministers joined from the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a total of four acts – including Evidence Act, Supreme Court judges' leave, abandoned property and zakat fund management law – were approved in principle at the meeting on Monday.

On Sunday, Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the government (National Board of Revenue) would issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) on Monday to cut different types of taxes, including value-added tax, on daily essentials.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at the time, said that a special taskforce will be formed within the next one or two days to check manipulation in essential commodity markets.

"The government would provide essential items – onion, edible oil, lentil, sugar, dates and chickpeas – at subsidised prices to one crore people across the country and 15 lakh in Dhaka City during the month of Ramadan," the minister added.

On soaring prices of daily essentials, Tipu Munshi said it was true that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had a bad impact on commodity imports. "However, we are trying to check the price hikes.

Bangladesh / Top News

consumer goods / import duty / Cabinet / NBR / Imported goods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

1h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

4h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

4h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

18h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

18h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

19h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings