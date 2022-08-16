FBCCI writes to PM for withdrawal of fuel oil taxes

Economy

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

FBCCI writes to PM for withdrawal of fuel oil taxes

Energy Division and other government bodies are also in talks for decreasing taxes on fuel oil to reduce its price

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
FBCCI writes to PM for withdrawal of fuel oil taxes

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to withdraw all kinds of taxes and duties on the fuel oil at both import and supply levels to address the ongoing crisis – price hikes of essential commodities.

In a letter issued on 14 August, a copy of which The Business Standard obtained, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin also requested the government to further adjust the fuel oil price with the tax lifts, at least for a temporary period. 

Meanwhile, the Energy Division and other government bodies are also in talks about decreasing taxes on fuel oil to reduce its price.

Talking to The Business Standard, Energy Division officials said as soon as a proposal for VAT-tax rationalisation is received from the BPC and Petrobangla, it will be sent to the prime minister for approval.

If the prime minister approves the proposal, the Energy Division will then request the finance ministry to reduce the VAT-tax rates accordingly, they added.

At present, around 34% tax is levied on the imports of liquid fuel. Apart from this, an additional 15% VAT is imposed at the distribution level and another 2.5% VAT is levied at the business level.

On top of this, an additional Tk5.2 is added to the price of each litre of fuel in the form of various charges in the existing pricing method.

Under this tax regime, the government earns around Tk10,000 crore and even more in revenue from the liquid fuel sector every year.

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, the BPC's payments to the national exchequer amounted to Tk14,123 crore and Tk15,046 crore, respectively, according to the corporation's budget report.

The FBCCI, in its letter to the prime minister, said that the recent fuel price hike will create more pressure on the economy and increase public suffering. 

"If the existing 34% tax incidence on fuel is withdrawn, the feared adverse effects on the economy can be avoided."

The letter also said the ongoing organised load shedding hampering industrial production. 

"Due to the increase in the price of fuel oil, the prices of all products have gone up," Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice-president of the FBCCI, told The Business Standard.

"Even farmers, who badly need irrigation for Aman paddy, are unable to do so due to the high price of diesel. As a result, paddy production is also disrupted. Hence, we may face a shortage of rice. Taking this matter into consideration, we have requested to withdraw all types of taxes and duties on fuel oil to reduce fuel price," he added.

FBCCI sources said copies of the letter were also sent to the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and the National Board of Revenue.

Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Meneem concluded that reducing the taxes on fuel is a government policy decision.

Top News

FBCCI / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

12h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The app that runs water taps

The app that runs water taps

2h | Videos
B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

3h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

4h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?