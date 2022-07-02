FBCCI wants to set up innovation centre

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) would like to set up an innovation centre if the government provides Tk50 crore.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin hoped that this money will be available from the national budget for the new financial year.

"After Bangladesh graduates LDC, institutional capacity building will be badly needed. For this we have asked the government for Tk50 crore to set up an innovation centre," said the FBCCI president at the Members Night organised by FBCCI at ICCB, Bashundhara.

He further said that a special cell for research would also be set up at the centre. The finance minister has shown a positive attitude towards giving this money. The centre will be set up at the FBCCI building in Hatkhola.

Former presidents and vice-presidents of the FBCCI were honoured at the ceremony.

Md Jasim Uddin said the FBCCI was playing an active role in formulating various business policies.

