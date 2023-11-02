FBCCI urges Saudi entrepreneurs to enhance investment in Bangladesh

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the entrepreneurs and businesses of Saudi Arabia to come up with newer investments in Bangladesh.



The FBCCI leaders made the call during a meeting with the General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT) Governor of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed Al-Harbi held in Riyadh on Wednesday (1 November).



FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam led the delegation while vice president Md Munir Hossain was also present, said a press release.



Speaking at the meeting, the FBCCI president said that Bangladesh is now considered as a suitable place for trade and commerce and establishing industries in the South Asia region while modern and developed multi-modal connectivity and improved infrastructures are being set up across the country under the farsighted leadership of the present Awami League government.



He said that the government has been working tirelessly alongside the private sector to ensure a business-friendly environment by rendering one-stop service.



Besides, emphasis is being given on increasing the quality of energy and improving logistics services.



Considering these, Mahbubul said that Saudi businesses and entrepreneurs would be encouraged to boost their investment in Bangladesh.



"Some 100 special economic zones are being set up across the country under the initiative of the government while it has been providing special facilities to the investors for setting up industries there," he added.



Mahbubul said that there is also scope for enhancing trade and commerce between the two countries through G2G and B2B initiatives.



"The FBCCI, as the guardian of the country's private sector, is always ready to provide all-out support if the Saudi investors come up in a larger volume to invest in Bangladesh," he added.



General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT) Governor of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed Al-Harbi said that the Saudi businessmen would be encouraged to invest more in Bangladesh if the government extends its policy support to the private sector.



He also assured that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would remain sincere in strengthening further the bilateral trade ties.



High officials of the GAFT and Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia were present at the meeting among others.



A 35-member delegation of the FBCCI is currently visiting Saudi Arabia on a week-long tour. They will hold a good number of meetings with the different business bodies.