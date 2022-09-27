FBCCI considers entering mainstream US market

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) is contemplating entering the mainstream US market to facilitate mainstream trade and investment between Bangladesh and the USA.

A MoU in this regard was signed between the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the FBCCI at the seminar "25th September: Bangabandhu's Vision and Bangladeshi Immigrant Day", on Sunday in New York, said a press release issued by the FBCCI.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and Greater New York Chamber President Mark Jeff signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Saying the USA has been a friend in Bangladesh's journey to growth and resiliency, Jashim Uddin urged US companies to source other products from Bangladesh's diverse export basket ,beyond RMG.

"Under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh registered the highest GDP growth of 9.6% in 1974, shortly after the devastating Liberation War. Despite the remarkable progress in socioeconomic indices in the last decade, we still have not been able to reach our full potential," said Jashim Uddin.

"However, the foreign policy we are pursuing today under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina represents the fundamental values and principles that Bangabandhu so eloquently presented before the world," he added.

The FBCCI president said Bangladesh has embarked on a new round of reforms to strengthen and modernise the private sector to unleash the country's potential and drive industrialisation, diversification, and export-led growth.

