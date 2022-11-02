Export earnings drop by 7.85% year-on-year in October

Economy

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 03:22 pm

Related News

Export earnings drop by 7.85% year-on-year in October

The country earned $4.35 billion from export earnings in October this year

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 03:22 pm
Export earnings drop by 7.85% year-on-year in October

Bangladesh's export earnings dropped by 7.85% year-on-year in October, said a report by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The country earned $4.35 billion from export earnings in October this year.

The export earning target for October this year was $5 billion.

In October last year, Bangladesh's export earnings were $4.72 billion.

From July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, Bangladesh exported goods amounting to $16.85 billion amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The country has set a target of $58 billion for the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $13.95 billion from July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, which is about 83% of the country's total export receipts.

Meanwhile, the earnings amounted to $12.62 billion in the same period of time a year ago.

Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) Director and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Chairman Dr MA Razzaque said: "It was expected that exportS may decline in October, but it is not too large a fall yet as per the global economic crisis."

"Last year October the earnings saw a big jump, compared that the last month's earnings fall is marginal," he added.

Dr MA Razzaque further said that the export earnings remain above $4 billion, which is a positive sign.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Export earnings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

5h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

7h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

6h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

6h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names