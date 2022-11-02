Export earnings drop by 7.85% year-on-year in October
The country earned $4.35 billion from export earnings in October this year
Bangladesh's export earnings dropped by 7.85% year-on-year in October, said a report by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
The country earned $4.35 billion from export earnings in October this year.
The export earning target for October this year was $5 billion.
In October last year, Bangladesh's export earnings were $4.72 billion.
From July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, Bangladesh exported goods amounting to $16.85 billion amid the ongoing economic crisis.
The country has set a target of $58 billion for the current fiscal year.
Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $13.95 billion from July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, which is about 83% of the country's total export receipts.
Meanwhile, the earnings amounted to $12.62 billion in the same period of time a year ago.
Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) Director and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Chairman Dr MA Razzaque said: "It was expected that exportS may decline in October, but it is not too large a fall yet as per the global economic crisis."
"Last year October the earnings saw a big jump, compared that the last month's earnings fall is marginal," he added.
Dr MA Razzaque further said that the export earnings remain above $4 billion, which is a positive sign.