Export earnings drop by 7.85% year-on-year in October

Bangladesh's export earnings dropped by 7.85% year-on-year in October, said a report by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The country earned $4.35 billion from export earnings in October this year.

The export earning target for October this year was $5 billion.

In October last year, Bangladesh's export earnings were $4.72 billion.

From July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, Bangladesh exported goods amounting to $16.85 billion amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The country has set a target of $58 billion for the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $13.95 billion from July to October in this fiscal year of FY2022-23, which is about 83% of the country's total export receipts.

Meanwhile, the earnings amounted to $12.62 billion in the same period of time a year ago.

Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) Director and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Chairman Dr MA Razzaque said: "It was expected that exportS may decline in October, but it is not too large a fall yet as per the global economic crisis."

"Last year October the earnings saw a big jump, compared that the last month's earnings fall is marginal," he added.

Dr MA Razzaque further said that the export earnings remain above $4 billion, which is a positive sign.