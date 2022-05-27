$10b trade with India not adequate: DCCI president

Economy

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:55 pm

The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India can be enhanced further as there are ample opportunities in the healthcare, education, skill development, IT, and FINTECH industry, said Rizwan Rahman, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in a meeting with Indian businessmen.
 
"The existing bilateral trade of about $10 billion is not adequate as businesses have no border. The private sector of both Kolkata and Bangladesh has to take the lead in boosting cross-border trade," he told Indian Chamber leaders.
 
With the aim to explore new windows of opportunities for trade and investment, a 47-member delegation of DCCI, led by its President Rizwan Rahman, attended an interactive business networking seminar followed by a fruitful business-to-business (B2B) session with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at the latter's headquarters in Kolkata, India on Thursday (6 May), said a press release on Friday.
 
Rizwan Rahman said that the private sector should be involved in the policy formulation process to make it easier for businesses.
 
"Bangladesh can act as a bridge connecting the northeastern region of India with Kolkata," he said, calling for a better infrastructure of land ports.
 
President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce Pradeep Sureka said, "The economic, historical, and cultural relationship between India and Bangladesh is beyond words. Both countries have worked towards strengthening their bilateral relationship. West Bengal is the anchor in its true sense between Bangladesh and India."
 
Prashant Sharma, managing director of Charnock Hospital, in his keynote paper said that healthcare tourism is one of the prosperous areas to work on.
 
"Bangladesh is the biggest development partner of India today and Bangladesh invited Indian companies to invest in Bangladesh's infrastructure sector which requires an investment of about $20 billion a year till 2030," Prashant added.
 
Ashish Middha, director of the branch secretariat and RPO of the Ministry of External Affairs in West Bengal, said, "Bangladesh has emerged not only as India's largest trading partner in South Asia but as one of our top five export destinations."
 
"At present, more than 350 Indian reputed companies are registered in Bangladesh with $3.5 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) and after the completion of Indian economic zones in Bangladesh more Indian investors will join," he added.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman

