Technology transfer no longer a choice, but a necessity: DCCI President

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 02:30 pm

Technology transfer no longer a choice, but a necessity: DCCI President

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman has said that promoting technology transfer would turn Bangladesh's manufacturing sector more productive.

He said this at a meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries held on Tuesday at the DCCI. The delegation was led by Joshua Setipa, Managing Director of that organization, said a press release.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said, Bangladesh has made a tremendous economic success in recent years and witnessed 5.47 percent economic growth in FY2021 while the foreign exchange reserve crossed US$ 48 billion in August 2021.  

After Bangladesh's graduation from the LDCs in 2026, the SME sector will have to embrace the growing challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) to be competitive in the international market.

"The UN Technology Bank can play a vital role to promote technology transfer to make Bangladesh's manufacturing sector more productive." DCCI president added.

He also requested the UN Technology bank to help Bangladesh's SME sector to enhance their capacity development to cope with the growing challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Joshua Setipa, Managing Director, UN Technology Bank for LDC mentioned that the role of their organization is to promote technology transfer, train up professionals and workers.

He also said that they can identify sector wise technology requirements and will facilitate the technology adoption for the SMEs of this country to make them technologically advanced.

He also added that the UN Technology Bank can link up Bangladeshi businesses with technology providers under WTO's technology transfer platforms which will help them adapt latest technologies and expand in a faster manner.

Setipa mentioned that, UN Technology Bank for LDCs is going to organize an International Summit in January 2022. Bangladesh will be co-chair of this summit. DCCI can also be the lead implementing partner of an upcoming enterprise development project, he added.

 Programme Management Officers of UN Technology Bank for LDC Yesim Baykal and Orient Muloongo were also present during the meeting

