DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Economy

BSS
18 October, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:30 pm

DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

DCCI President urged the Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure, railways, health care, agro machineries and agro product processing, tourism, IT and ITES, automotive and API

BSS
18 October, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Rizwan Rahman/TBS Sketch
Rizwan Rahman/TBS Sketch

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman today urged Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in the country's infrastructure, railways, health care, agro machineries and agro product processing, tourism, IT and ITES, automotive and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) sectors.

He made the call while meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benites Salas at the DCCI in the city, said a press release here.

In his welcome remarks, Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Spain was US$2.37 billion in FY2019-20, of which, export and import related trade of the country was USS$2.19 billion and US$177.98 million respectively.

He opined that export from Bangladesh to Spain is heavily concentrated on the country's RMG products, but Bangladeshi footwear, carpet and floor covering, jute goods, bicycle, plastic, consumer goods, dairy products also have huge potential to export in Spain.

DCCI President urged the Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure, railways, health care, agro machineries and agro product processing, tourism, IT and ITES, automotive and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) sectors of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has made a tremendous economic success in recent years, which is a role model for the rest of the world, Francisco mentioned.

He opined that there is huge scope to improve bilateral trade between both countries and Spanish entrepreneurs can invest in tourism, infrastructure, Railways, health care, automotive in Bangladesh.

He said Spain hold the first position to produce agricultural products and in agro-processing business, Bangladesh can use Spanish experience and technological know-how to improve in this sector.

The Spanish ambassadors also proposed to use their experience and knowledge to preserve the historic and heritage sites in Bangladesh, so that Bangladesh can attract more tourists from home and abroad.

DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin, its Vice-President Monowar Hossain and Commercial Counselor of Spanish Embassy Francisco Javier Yepes were also present in the meeting.

