Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce due by July 

Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce will be formed by next July to popularise Bangladeshi products in the mainstream European Market.

President of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber Kazi Enayet Ullah came disclosed the information during a meeting with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin at FBCCI office at Motijheel in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.

Enayet Ullah said although many products are exported to Europe besides the readymade garments, the consumers are mainly expatriate Bangladeshis. Those products are not yet well known in the mainstream market. To improve this situation, the Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce will be formed within next July.

He said with the establishment of the Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, it will be possible to ensure the visible presence of Bangladeshi products in the main European markets. Through this chamber, various initiatives will be undertaken to enhance bilateral trade and attract European investment.

Calling on the government to create a skilled workforce, Enayet Ullah said the European labour market has changed dramatically since the beginning of the ongoing Covid pandemic and will need huge overseas manpower.

Earlier in his welcome address, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said many Bangladeshis have established themselves abroad as businessmen. They can invest in the newly constructed economic zones in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the country's infrastructure, power and investment-friendly policies, the FBCCI chief said the income of the people of Bangladesh is increasing day by day. Due to a large population, the domestic market of this country is also huge. Therefore, by investing in this country, expatriates can play a greater role in the economic development of Bangladesh.

At the same time, Jashim Uddin called upon the France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber to brand Bangladesh in France.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly, President of the All-European Awami League M Nazrul Islam, Executive Director of France-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rubaba Navera Sayeed, Vice President of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber Fakhrul Akon Selim and FBCCI Advisor Manzur Ahmed also spoke at the meeting.

Among others, FBCCI Vice-President Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors Priti Chakraborty and Ferdousi Begum were also present at the meeting moderated by FBCCI Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.