Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce due by July 

Economy

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:59 pm

Related News

Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce due by July 

FBCCI president calls on expatriate Bangladeshis to invest in economic zones

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce will be formed by next July to popularise Bangladeshi products in the mainstream European Market.

President of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber Kazi Enayet Ullah came disclosed the information during a meeting with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin at FBCCI office at Motijheel in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.

Enayet Ullah said although many products are exported to Europe besides the readymade garments, the consumers are mainly expatriate Bangladeshis. Those products are not yet well known in the mainstream market. To improve this situation, the Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce will be formed within next July.

He said with the establishment of the Europe-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, it will be possible to ensure the visible presence of Bangladeshi products in the main European markets. Through this chamber, various initiatives will be undertaken to enhance bilateral trade and attract European investment.

Calling on the government to create a skilled workforce, Enayet Ullah said the European labour market has changed dramatically since the beginning of the ongoing Covid pandemic and will need huge overseas manpower.

Earlier in his welcome address, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said many Bangladeshis have established themselves abroad as businessmen. They can invest in the newly constructed economic zones in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the country's infrastructure, power and investment-friendly policies, the FBCCI chief said the income of the people of Bangladesh is increasing day by day. Due to a large population, the domestic market of this country is also huge. Therefore, by investing in this country, expatriates can play a greater role in the economic development of Bangladesh.

At the same time, Jashim Uddin called upon the France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber to brand Bangladesh in France.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly, President of the All-European Awami League M Nazrul Islam, Executive Director of France-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rubaba Navera Sayeed, Vice President of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber Fakhrul Akon Selim and FBCCI Advisor Manzur Ahmed also spoke at the meeting.

Among others, FBCCI Vice-President Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors Priti Chakraborty and Ferdousi Begum were also present at the meeting moderated by FBCCI Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.

Top News

Europe / Bangladesh-EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

9h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

35m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again