Entrepreneurs demand equal tariff facilities like RMG on fire safety equipment import

The government has only allowed the readymade garment (RMG) sector to import fire safety equipment at reduced rates even though workers in all sectors have equal rights to safety and security and therefore there should be no such discrimination in the tariff rate on the import of fire safety equipment, said entrepreneurs at a meeting.

"It is important for factories in all sectors to have fire protection systems to ensure safe industrialisation. The image of Bangladesh abroad is tarnished when fires break out in other industries as well. However, except for the garment industry, other industrialists have to bear the heavy tax burden of importing this much-needed equipment," said Md Niaz Ali Chisty, the chairman of the FBCCI Standing Committee at the first meeting of the Committee on Fire Safety, Disaster and Explosion held at FBCCI on Sunday.

Niaz Ali Chisty said due to high tax incidence, it is often not possible for small and medium entrepreneurs to take adequate fire protection measures. Besides, separate permits required for the import of carbon dioxide, foam, dry powder and other fire-resistant gases and chemicals result in harassment and delay for importers.

As there is no laboratory of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution in Chattogram, chemicals have to be sent to Dhaka for testing, which takes an additional eight to 10 days, incurring extra cost, he added.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly urged the standing committee to prepare an action plan to ensure fire safety in factories. He also urged the importers to take initiative to manufacture fire safety equipment locally.

Abu Motaleb, director in charge of the committee, said the standing committee would soon submit a policy to FBCCI identifying the problems and action plan to ensure fire safety in the factories.

Brig Gen (retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, advisor of FBCCI's Safety Council, said FBCCI already contacted ILO to start safety training in the industry.

FBCCI Director Harun Or Rashid, Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and others from the standing committee were also present at the meeting.