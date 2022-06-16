Naffco Bangladesh hosts symposium on passive fire protection, launches sustainable ELV solution

NAFFCO Bangladesh on Thursday has hosted a symposium at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka to discuss the various tragic accidents and the current security situation in Bangladesh as a result of fires.

The Advanced Safety Campaign, Passive Fire Protection, and Sustainable ELV Solutions (TRIGA) were also launched at the symposium.

This symposium has focused on passive fire protection (semantic and intuitive paints) – fire doors, fire curtains, fire glazed solutions, fire shutters, sustainable ELV solutions (TRIGA), and solutions to international standards, reads a press release.

Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Department of Civil Defence, spoke as the chief guest.

He stated that, many accidents and deaths occur each year as a result of our negligence and unconsciousness. As a result, not only the family but also the country suffers.

"So, wherever we are, awareness is must," he stressed.

Various NAFFCO experts, including Reggie Thomas, Rahul Adiath, Arbaaz Ahmed, Vaishakh Nair, Country Manager Sunil Baby, and Sales Director Radwan Halabi, shared their insights and the importance of passive fire protection during the symposium.

The symposium's speakers discussed industry topics such as the latest innovations in passive fire protection systems, the importance of sustainable practices in building a safe environment, and the user interface of the latest fire protection technology in ELV.

Ar Mobashwar Hossain, president, Institute of Architects Bangladesh; Brig Gen Engr Ali Ahmed Khan (retd), former director general, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence; Zahir Uddin Babar, president, ESSAB; Md Hatem, executive president, BKMEA; Md Hasmotuzzaman, CEO, Utility Professional Consultancy; Maj AKM Shakil Newaz (retd), former director, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence; Dr Mesbah Robin, former managing director, Alliance, Engr Md Fazlul Bari, former fire safety engineer; and Sunil Baby, country manager, Naffco Bangladesh, also delivered a speech on the occasion.